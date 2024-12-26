Former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je indicted on corruption charges, facing possible 28.5 years in jail. Watch to know her.
Former Taipei Mayor faces corruption charges
Advertisment
Former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je indicted on corruption charges, facing possible 28.5 years in jail. Watch to know her.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.