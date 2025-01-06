Abdulla Yameen, the former President of Maldives, has invited WION to visit the country and do an in-person interview with him. The invitation comes after WION's recent interview with Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel. During the interview, the Maldivian Foreign Minister had asserted that the India Out campaign in Maldives was led by Yameen and that the current government, led by President Mohamed Muizzu, had nothing to do with it. Watch in for more details!