LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /End of Hajj conincides with Eid al-Adha, Muslims gather at mosques to pray
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 10:36 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 10:36 IST
End of Hajj conincides with Eid al-Adha, Muslims gather at mosques to pray
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 10:36 IST

End of Hajj conincides with Eid al-Adha, Muslims gather at mosques to pray

Millions of Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Adha — from the sacred Grand Mosque in Mecca to the war-torn streets of Gaza.

Trending Topics

trending videos