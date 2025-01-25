India has expressed concerns as pro-Khalistani elements disrupt the screening of the movie Emergency in the United Kingdom. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India will be hoping that all the people involved in the act will be held accountable. Watch in for more details!
Emergency screening in UK: Pro-Khalistani groups protest against the screening of movie
