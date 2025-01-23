US President Donald Trump announced major investment to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence worth over $500 billion. However, just hours later the plan's feasibility was being questioned by his Ally and friend Elon Musk. Watch in for more details!
Elon Musk casts doubt on Trump-backed deal
