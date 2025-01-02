U.S. authorities are investigating any possible connection between the attack in New Orleans, which left 15 people dead, and the explosion of a Cybertruck outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, where one person died. Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, the company that produces the Cybertruck, has also suggested a potential link between the two incidents. Musk claimed that both vehicles were rented using the same app. At least one person was killed and several others wounded when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a hotel owned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas.