According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the number of people seeking employment in the country of 170 million has hit 2.66 million.
Economist Yunus leads Bangladesh to economic collapse
Advertisment
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the number of people seeking employment in the country of 170 million has hit 2.66 million.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.