Mauritius foreign minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful who is in India & attended the state funeral of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has described the Indian leader as a "close friend" of his country. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Foreign minister Ramphul said, Dr Manmohan singh was "very instrumental in helping Mauritius on various projects...taxation treaty". The Mauritius Foreign minister joined Bhutan's King along with top Indian leadership, including President Murmu, PM Narendra Modi at the funeral in Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat. On Friday, the Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam paid a visit to the Indian High Commission and paid his honor. The Mauritius govt as a mark of honor for the late Indian PM has said that the country's flags will be flown at half mast.