In a tit-for-tat action, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are recalling diplomats from each other's capitals. The actions come amid intense fighting between Congolese forces and Rwandan-backed fighters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the DRC.
DR Congo conflict: Rwanda-backed rebels make advances in eastern DR Congo
In a tit-for-tat action, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are recalling diplomats from each other's capitals. The actions come amid intense fighting between Congolese forces and Rwandan-backed fighters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the DRC.
Advertisment