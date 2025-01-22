President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days to ensure alignment with his policy goals. Watch this report for more details!
Donald Trump suspends foreign aid for 90 days
Advertisment
President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days to ensure alignment with his policy goals. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.