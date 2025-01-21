US President Donald Trump rescinded the Biden administration's sweeping executive order regulating artificial intelligence. Watch this report for more details!
Donald Trump scraps Biden's sweeping AI order resetting regulations
Advertisment
US President Donald Trump rescinded the Biden administration's sweeping executive order regulating artificial intelligence. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.