Following inaugural tradition, President Trump conducted a formal review of military troops, with the ceremony moved indoors due to cold temperatures. Trump and JD Vance watched from a makeshift stage, later joining Melania closer to the troops.
Donald Trump reviews military troops in inaugural tradition despite cold weather
