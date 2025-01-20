Donald Trump is set to be sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States. Due to extremely cold weather, the inauguration ceremony will take place indoors, with attendance from notable figures across politics, business, and other fields. Watch this report for more details!
Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump to sign blitz of executive actions after taking charge
Donald Trump is set to be sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States. Due to extremely cold weather, the inauguration ceremony will take place indoors, with attendance from notable figures across politics, business, and other fields. Watch this report for more details!
Advertisment