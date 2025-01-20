Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th US President soon, marking one of the most stunning comebacks in American history. The inauguration event was supposed to take place in front of the Capitol, but was shifted indoors due to the freezing weather conditions. Watch this report for more details!
Trump inauguration: Trump arrives at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony
