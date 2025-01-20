US President-elect Donald Trump will move back into the White House within days, creating history as the first convicted felon to do so. On Monday (Jan 20), Trump will formally be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. 25,000 personnel are among the security measures being deployed for Donald Trump's inauguration. Hundreds of thousands of people are descending on Washington DC for the swearing-in ceremony. Watch this report for more details!
