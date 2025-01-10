A US judge on Friday sentenced President-elect Donald Trump over his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star. Watch this report for more details!
Donald Trump faces sentencing in historic hush money case
Advertisment
A US judge on Friday sentenced President-elect Donald Trump over his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.