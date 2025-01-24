Donald Trump recently blamed California's ongoing water shortages on the state's efforts to protect the Delta smelt, a small fish species. He argued that environmental protections are restricting water flow to farms and communities.
Donald Trump blames California's water shortages on delta smelt protection
