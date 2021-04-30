Did the Indian govt ignored warnings on COVID 2nd wave?

India on Friday registered 3,36,452 COVID cases and more than 3000 deaths. The Govt of India has been proactively working to reduce the number of cases but is it enough? According to health experts the Indian govt had ignored the warnings regarding second wave of COVID in the first week of March. The Indian Judiciary being a watchdog in a democratic framework also lashing over the central and state govt of acting irresponsible and letting people die due to lack of 'Oxygen' and other basic medical equipments.