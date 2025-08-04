LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Dhaka: NCP calls for 'New Bangladesh' | Dhaka braces for anniversary of Hasina's ouster
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 16:59 IST
Dhaka: NCP calls for 'New Bangladesh' | Dhaka braces for anniversary of Hasina's ouster
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 16:59 IST

Dhaka: NCP calls for 'New Bangladesh' | Dhaka braces for anniversary of Hasina's ouster

Dhaka: student-led political movement is gaining momentum as youth demand a "New Bangladesh" built on reform, accountability, and change.

Trending Topics

trending videos