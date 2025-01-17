Severe fog conditions have disrupted air travel across the Delhi NCR region. Over 100 flights have been delayed and 10 cancelled. The dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several areas, severely affecting operations.
Dense fog continues to blanket Delhi: Over 100 flights delayed, 10 cancelled
Severe fog conditions have disrupted air travel across the Delhi NCR region. Over 100 flights have been delayed and 10 cancelled. The dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several areas, severely affecting operations.
Advertisment