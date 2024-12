India's national capital is gearing up for elections early next year, and the politics is heating up. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Chief Minister of Delhi, has stated that his party will provide Hindu temples, priests, and Gurudwara Granthis with a monthly allowance of 18,000 Indian Rupees, which is about $210 USD. Watch in for more details!