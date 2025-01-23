The battle for the Delhi assembly polls has intensified, with political parties pulling out all the stops to woo voters. Between the three main players—the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, and Congress—the voters are spoiled for choice and bombarded with enticing promises. Watch in for more details!
Delhi Assembly elections 2025: BJP, AAP, Congress race to lure Delhi voters
