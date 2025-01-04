On the 25th of December 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan. The incident killed at least 38 of the 67 people on board. The plane was reportedly struck by Russian anti-aircraft fire after being diverted from Grozny in Chechnya, a region in southern Russia. This isn’t an isolated case. Several planes have been hit by missiles in recent years. In 2014, Russian operatives shot down a Malaysian airline flying over Ukraine. In 2020, Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran. On WIONWideAngle, we look at some of the deadliest plane crashes caused by missile attacks and understand whether the skies are becoming more dangerous than ever before.