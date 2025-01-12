A hotter-than-expected US Jobs report rattled wall street on Friday, quashing hopes for further federal reserve rate cuts. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.63 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.54 percent, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.63 percent Growth stocks like Nvidia and AMD led the losses as treasury yields spiked, signaling concerns over future rate stability. The week ended in the red for all three indices, with the S&P 500 down 1.9 percent and Nasdaq sliding 2.3 percent.