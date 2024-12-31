The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged China to share crucial data and access to help understand the origins of COVID-19, five years since the pandemic's emergence emphasizing the need for transparency, the WHO stated that without it, the organization cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics. Since its emergence in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, COVID-19 has claimed millions of lives, ravaged economies, and pushed healthcare systems to the brink. Watch in for more details!