A local governor and a rebel commander said that the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had taken control of Minova, a town in the east that serves as a major supply line for Goma, the province capital, while the army reported combat on all fronts. Since 2022, the Tutsi-led M23 group has been conducting a resurgent insurgency in the east of the Central African nation. Rwanda, a neighbor, is accused by the UN and Congo of providing the organization with its own men and weapons. Rwanda disputes this.