South Korean investigators and police on Wednesday (Jan 15) arrested suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol after storming his residence. Officers, as per reports, used ladders to scale the compound’s walls after being blocked at the entrance. In a statement, the impeached President said Wednesday that he had decided to submit to questioning over his failed martial law bid to avert "bloodshed" even though he believed the probe was illegal. Watch in for more details!
'Complying with investigators to avoid bloodshed': South Korea's impeached President Yoon arrested
