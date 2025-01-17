Chocolate production faces bleak outlook in 2025. Cocoa grindings in Europe and Asia dropped significantly in the final quarter of 2024, signaling growing struggles for chocolate makers facing record prices and shrinking inventories. Bean processing fell 5.4% in Europe and 0.5% in Asia compared to the same period last year. This marks the lowest fourth-quarter grindings since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industry.