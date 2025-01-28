Coca-Cola has ordered a massive recall of its products in Europe after discovering elevated chlorate levels, raising safety concerns. The company is taking swift action to ensure consumer safety and prevent any potential health risks.
Coca-Cola issues large-scale recall in Europe over safety concerns regarding high chlorate levels
Advertisment
Coca-Cola has ordered a massive recall of its products in Europe after discovering elevated chlorate levels, raising safety concerns. The company is taking swift action to ensure consumer safety and prevent any potential health risks.
Advertisment