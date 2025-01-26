Projections indicate that China's population could decline to just over 1.3 billion by 2050, with a significant increase in the elderly demographic. Watch to know more.
China's population decline worsens
Advertisment
Projections indicate that China's population could decline to just over 1.3 billion by 2050, with a significant increase in the elderly demographic. Watch to know more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.