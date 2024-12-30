China's economy has shown resilience despite challenges from the trade war, the pandemic, and a collapse in the property market. According to the latest five-year census by the National Bureau of Statistics, the country's GDP was revised upward by 2.7%, reaching approximately $17.7 trillion. The manufacturing sector, despite facing external pressures, continues to be a major employer, with over 104.8 million workers in 2023.
China's Hi-tech Sector Grows, Driving China’s Economic Shift
