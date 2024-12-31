China has introduced the world's first mobile 5G base station, designed for battlefield deployment after completing rigorous testing. Developed collaboratively by China Mobile Communications Group and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the station delivers high-speed, low-latency, and secure data exchange services. It can support up to 10,000 users within a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) radius, representing a significant technological advancement in military communication.
China: World’s First Military-Proof 5G That Can Connect 10,000 Robots
