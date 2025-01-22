US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a call to discuss escalating tensions over Taiwan. The conversation highlights the growing geopolitical concerns and the delicate balance between the two nations.
China-Taiwan Tensions: Putin, Xi discuss Taiwan after Donald Trump's inauguration
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a call to discuss escalating tensions over Taiwan. The conversation highlights the growing geopolitical concerns and the delicate balance between the two nations.
Advertisment