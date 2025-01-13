Founded by Elon Musk, the world's richest person, SpaceX has now launched more than 6,700 Starlink satellites. This number is expected to increase exponentially into tens of thousands in the coming years. Tracking such a vast constellation with a small number of satellites was once deemed impossible, but a team of award-winning Chinese scientists recently simulated a space operation targeting the massive constellation. Their findings illustrated that Starlink is not as invulnerable as previously thought. Watch in for more details!