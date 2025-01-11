Tencent and NetEase, China’s largest video game companies, confirmed their compliance with existing regulations during the winter school break.
China restricts young gamers to 15 hours of play per month during school breaks
Advertisment
Tencent and NetEase, China’s largest video game companies, confirmed their compliance with existing regulations during the winter school break.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.