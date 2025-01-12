A top former aide to US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed that China hacked the GOP leader’s phone and stole data for six months. He also added that the communist nation was hoping to develop a first-strike nuclear capability against the US. The warning came from Trump’s national security adviser from 2017 to 2018, HR McMaster. While speaking at an event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank, McMaster argued the US needed to impose “very significant costs” on China for its “massive cyber intrusions”.