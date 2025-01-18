China's economy grew by 5% in 2024, according to official data. While this was slightly above the forecasted 4.9%, it marked the slowest growth in decades, excluding the pandemic years.
China grapples with slow growth
Advertisment
China's economy grew by 5% in 2024, according to official data. While this was slightly above the forecasted 4.9%, it marked the slowest growth in decades, excluding the pandemic years.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.