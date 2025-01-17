China's economy faces a stark reality in 2025: prolonged consumption slowdown and the longest deflationary cycle since the 1960s. According to economists, this exposes a crucial weakness likely concealed by a GDP recovery at last year's end.
China faces longest deflation streak since Mao era in 1960s
China's economy faces a stark reality in 2025: prolonged consumption slowdown and the longest deflationary cycle since the 1960s. According to economists, this exposes a crucial weakness likely concealed by a GDP recovery at last year's end.
Advertisment