A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan 7. At least 53 people died and 62 others were injured. Several people were killed and buildings were shaken in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and India. The quake hit at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT), with its epicentre in Dingri, a rural county called as the northern gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). A surveillance camera shakes as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities. China Earthquake Administration launched a level-II emergency service response and sent a team to the site to assist with disaster relief efforts. Watch in for more details!