Chilean police have recovered four watches, including a $9,000 Rolex Submariner, stolen from an actor's California home over a year ago. Authorities found the watches during a raid in eastern Santiago on Saturday. Among the recovered items was a special Rolex Submariner, gifted by the actor to the stunt team of *John Wick: Chapter 4*. The watch featured an inscription with the actor's name, "2021, JW4," and a message of thanks, making it a unique and sentimental piece. Watch to know more!