Following his visit to India in 1978, a small town in Haryana got its name "Carterpuri" in his honor. Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away in Georgia on Sunday at the age of 100. The Emergency and the victory of the Janata Party in 1977, Carter became the first American leader to travel to India. In his January 2, 1978, speech to the Indian Parliament, he defended freedom and democracy and denounced dictatorship.