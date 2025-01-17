In a remarkable display of K9 intelligence, a six-year-old Border Collie named Harvey is being dubbed as the UK's brightest dog. Watch in for more details!
Canine genius: Harvey can remember over 200 toys
Advertisment
In a remarkable display of K9 intelligence, a six-year-old Border Collie named Harvey is being dubbed as the UK's brightest dog. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.