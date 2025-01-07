Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced his resignation, stating that he will step down from office once his party selects a new leader. During a press conference on Monday, Trudeau confirmed that he would be stepping down as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister. This decision comes as the party begins the process of selecting his successor ahead of upcoming elections. With Justin Trudeau stepping down, Canada's political future is uncertain. This raises the question of who will emerge as the next Prime Minister, with various leaders and potential candidates in the running. Watch in for more details!