Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced his resignation, stating that he will step down from office once his party selects a new leader. During a press conference on Monday, Trudeau confirmed that he would be stepping down as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister. This decision comes as the party begins the process of selecting his successor ahead of upcoming elections.
Canada: Justin Trudeau Steps Down As Prime Minister Ahead Of Crucial 2025 Elections | Race To Power
