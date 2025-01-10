As tensions between Canada and the U.S. rise, Ottawa is preparing a range of retaliatory tariffs targeting key American-made goods. According to Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail, Canada is considering imposing tariffs on products such as orange juice, ceramics, including toilets and sinks, steel products, glassware, and certain plastics. Watch in for more details!
Canada considers targeting US orange juice & ceramics
