As crews combat the raging wildfires in southern California, striking images show air tankers releasing vivid red and pink fire retardant over Los Angeles suburbs. The brightly colored substance has become a familiar sight, coating rooftops, cars, and driveways in its path.
California wildfires: What's in the pink powder covering Los Angeles?
As crews combat the raging wildfires in southern California, striking images show air tankers releasing vivid red and pink fire retardant over Los Angeles suburbs. The brightly colored substance has become a familiar sight, coating rooftops, cars, and driveways in its path.
Advertisment