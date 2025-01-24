A C-130J Super Hercules flew low over the flames in Los Angeles County, dropping fire retardant. California Air National Guard released the video showing cockpit view of plane. Powerful winds and bone-dry conditions could pose a challenge to firefighters. A motorist also captured a dramatic video of the Sepulveda Fire. It burned alongside Los Angeles' 405 freeway near the Getty Museum. Watch in for more details!
California Wildfire: Super Hercules Battles A New, Wind-fueled Fire In Los Angeles
