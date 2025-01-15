Powerful winds are threatening to spark further flare-ups in California and stoke the massive wildfires that are still burning around LA. The tragedy has killed at least 24 people and left the city shaken. It has been over a week since the disaster hit America's second-largest city, destroying more than 12,000 buildings, and more than 90,000 people are still displaced. Forecasters have predicted the return of particularly dangerous Santa Ana winds. Watch in for more details!