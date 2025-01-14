As the death toll rises to at least 24, firefighters are preparing for the return of fierce Santa Ana winds that are predicted to fuel wildfires burning throughout southern California. While peak winds will be weaker than they were last week, they will still be "strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth," according to the National Weather Service's warning of a "particularly dangerous situation" on Sunday night. In the mountainous areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the agency expects gusts of up to 70 mph.