A rapidly spreading wildfire in Los Angeles has prompted evacuations of thousands, including several Hollywood celebrities. The fire, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, has destroyed numerous homes in the Pacific Palisades area.
California burning: Blaze devastates homes of celebrity-A-listers
A rapidly spreading wildfire in Los Angeles has prompted evacuations of thousands, including several Hollywood celebrities. The fire, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, has destroyed numerous homes in the Pacific Palisades area.
Advertisment